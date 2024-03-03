Knicks vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The line in Sunday’s Knicks vs. Cavs matchup opened at 6 in favor of Cleveland but has been bet up to 6.5. Will the Cavs cover that number or is there a better play on the board for tonight’s 7:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

591 New York Knicks (+6.5) at 592 Cleveland Cavs (-6.5); o/u 213

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Knicks vs. Cavs: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brunson Finishes with 27 Points vs. Warriors

Jalen Brunson shot 11-of-25 from the field and 1-of-1 from the foul line in Thursday’s 110-99 loss to the Warriors, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four 3-pointers in 37 minutes. Active after sitting out Tuesday’s loss to the Pelicans with neck spasms, Brunson once again led the Knicks in scoring.

However, the added pressure to lead as a scorer and set-up man with Julius Randle and OG Anunoby sidelined may negatively impact him in the turnover category. Brunson was responsible for four on Thursday, extending his streak of games with at least that many to four games. His fantasy value has not taken much of a hit due to the increased scoring, but Brunson has been one round better in 8-cat formats than 9-cat over the past week.

Mitchell Questionable to face Knicks

Donovan Mitchell (left knee soreness) and Caris LeVert (right elbow sprain) are questionable to play against the Knicks on Sunday. Both players missed Friday’s matchup with Detroit, which allowed Isaac Okoro to start. Sam Merrill also played a large role off the bench, as both players were able to provide a scoring boost off the bench. If Mitchell and LeVert remain out on Sunday, both Okoro and Merill will see around 25 minutes again. However, if Mitchell is back, neither will provide much value.

Knicks vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends

Knicks are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games overall

Cavaliers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games

Knicks are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

Cavaliers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Knicks vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 23-5 in the Knicks’ last 28 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 22-5 in their last 27 games when their opponent allowed 100 points or more in its previous contest. On the other side, the under is 5-0 in the Cavs’ last five games when facing an opponent with a winning record, is 13-3-1 in their last 17 games played on a Sunday and is 5-2 in their last seven games playing on one day of rest.

Knicks vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: UNDER 213