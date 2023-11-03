Knicks vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The New York Knicks will travel to Milwaukee to the face the Bucks in the from the Fiserv Center at 7:30p.m. ET on Friday night. This marks the opening night of the NBA-IN season tournament group play. The Bucks are listed as 5.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 224, what is the best bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

565 New York Knicks (+5.5) at 566 Milwaukee Bucks (-5.5); o/u 224.0

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3, 2023

Fiserv Center, Milwaukee, WI

Knicks vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

Immanuel Quickley had a nice game off the bench for New York’s 95-89 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Quickley scored 18 points in 27 minutes of play. Through the first five games Quickley is averaging 16.2 ppg in the 6th man role. The Knicks will need him and Donte DiVincenzo to continue to give quality production off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Malik Beasley led all Bucks in scoring with 20 points on 7/10 from the field in Wednesday’s 19-point loss to the Raptors. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will look to bounce back on Friday night after combing for a season low 31 points on Wednesday night.

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Bucks are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus New York.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction:

The Knicks are coming off a home loss to the Cavaliers, while the Bucks were embarrassed by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee bounces back here. Those blowout losses happen it is a long season, and while no team likes to have that type of performance it can be beneficial in serving as a learning experience. Milwaukee has one the most talented rosters in the league, but they are still trying to find their rhythm in terms of playing together. Whenever that flip switches, watch out for the Bucks.

With the in-season tournament starting tonight, off the bad loss and back home in Milwaukee, I think it is the ideal spot for Milwaukee to show glimpses of their full potential in primetime. Bucks take care of business.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Bucks -5.5

