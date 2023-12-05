Close Menu
    Knicks vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy Updated:No Comments
    Knicks vs. Bucks

    The New York Knicks head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Knicks cover the 5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Knicks vs. Bucks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The New York Knicks are 12-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-7-2 ATS this season.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are 14-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-11-1 ATS this season.

    Knicks vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

    559 New York Knicks (+5) at 560 Milwaukee Bucks (-5); o/u 229.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    TV: TNT

    Knicks vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Knicks shooting guards Evan Fournier and DaQuan Jeffries are both questionable to play in Tuesday’s game against the Bucks with non-COVID illnesses. Fournier has only played in one game this season, while Jeffries has seen action in 7 contests this year. 

    New York power forward Julius Randle did a little bit of everything in his team’s 119-106 road win over Toronto on Friday. The big man out of Kentucky had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. 

    Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton has missed the team’s two previous games with a right ankle sprain. He’ll sit out Tuesday’s contest as well. Connaughton is averaging 5.8 points and 1.1 made three-pointers per game in 23.1 minutes per contest for Milwaukee this year.

    Milwaukee rookie shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. missed the team’s last game with a back injury. He’s questionable for Tuesday’s home clash with New York. Jackson is averaging 2.3 points per contest in 15 games of action in 2023.

    New York is 5-6 ATS after a win this season.

    New York is 2-3-1 ATS as a road underdog this year.

    Milwaukee is 5-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

    Milwaukee is 8-7-1 ATS in non-division games this season.

    Knicks vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

    The Bucks have finally started to figure some things out with their new head coach Adrian Griffin and their new point guard Damian Lillard. Milwaukee is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games and the Bucks are fourth in the NBA in offensive efficiency this year. Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard might have a little extra juice for this game, as the winner will advance to the final four of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas later this week. The Bucks are 27-23-3 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season, and they’re an NBA-best 16-8-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last year. I like Giannis and the Bucks to win and cover at home on Tuesday night.

    Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -5

