Knicks vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks from the Fiserv Forum at 7:00p.m. ET on Sunday Night. The Knicks are listed as 4.0-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 218 points, what is the smart bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

579 New York Knicks (+4.0) at 580 Milwaukee Bucks (-4.0); o/u 218

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Knicks vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

New York dropped their to 45-32 after losing to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Jalen Brunson continued his scoring tear, recording 35 points in the loss. The Knicks look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Milwaukee dropped their third consecutive game on Friday, losing to Toronto 117-111. Damian Lillard scored 36 points in his return from injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday’s contest.

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Bucks are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus New York.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Take New York. The Bucks are struggling losing three straight to the Wizards, Grizzlies and Raptors. Defensively they look lost and they are not making their three’s. They need to turn it around quick, if they want to avoid an early playoff exit. On the other side the Knicks don’t take nights off they play tough defensively and Brunson has been playing like a superstar. I’ll gladly take the 4 points here in a game I could see New York winning.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Knicks +4