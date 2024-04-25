Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks from Wells Fargo Center at 7:30p.m. ET on Thursday evening. The 76ers are listed as 5.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 203 points, what is the smart play from Philly? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. 76ers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

527 New York Knicks (+5.0) at 528 Philadelphia 76ers (-5.0); o/u 203

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Knicks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

The Knicks grabbed a 2-0 lead on Monday night after defeating Philly by 3 points. Donte DiVincenzo hit the go-ahead three pointer with less than 15 seconds to go. New York looks to take a commanding 3-0 lead on Friday night.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

Philadelphia dropped to the Knicks 104-101, after collapsing down the stretch. The 76ers had a five-point lead with 30 seconds remaining, before a disaster finish for 76ers. Tyrese Maxey was excellent scoring 35 points on 12/22 from the floor. The 76ers need their role players to step up as this series returns to Philly.

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

New York is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Knicks are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games versus the 76ers.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction:

Give me Philly. The 76ers should come out strong in this one, after two very tough losses in New York. Maxey and Embiid have been great, and now back at home they should get some help from their teammates. Jalen Brunson has struggled in this series, if he doesn’t turn it around there going to struggle on the road. I don’t know if the 76ers come back to win this series, but I believe they take out some frustration on New York in game 3.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: 76ers -5