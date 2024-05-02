Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at 9:00p.m. ET on Thursday night. The 76ers are listed as 3.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 202 points, what is the best bet for Game 6 from Philly? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. 76ers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 New York Knicks (+3.0) at 512 Philadelphia 76ers (-3.0); o/u 202

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday May 2, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Knicks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

New York dropped to the 76ers 112-106 on Tuesday night. Jalen Brunson continued his strong series, scoring 40 points on 15/32 from the floor. The Knicks look to close out the series on Tuesday night

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

The 76ers forced a game 6 after defeating New York in overtime on Tuesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the way scoring 46 points in 51 minutes of action. Maxey and Embiid will look to carry the 76ers once again on Thursday night.

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The 76ers are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games versus the Knicks.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 home games for Philly.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction:

Take Philly. This series has been excellent, and it has the feel of going seven games. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have both been playing great, if they can get help from the supporting the cast they should grab the win. 76ers find a way to win and cover on Thursday night.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: 76ers -3