Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

One of the intriguing matchups in the NBA on Thursday night when the league re-starts is the one in Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the home team listed as a 1-point home favorite and the total sitting at 226, what’s the best play in tonight’s Knicks vs. 76ers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 New York Knicks (+1) at 508 Philadelphia 76ers (-1); o/u 226

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Knicks vs. 76ers: Public Bettors Favor New York

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brunson Scores 33 Points vs. Orlando

Jalen Brunson finished Wednesday’s 118-100 loss to Orlando with 33 points (11-of-21 FGs, 6-of-7 FTs), one rebound, six assists, two steals, and five 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Already down Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Knicks were also without Donte DiVincenzo and Bojan Bogdanovic for their final game before the All-Star break.

Brunson, who will make his first All-Star Game appearance this weekend, did what he could to carry the Knicks offensively, but Orlando was too much to overcome. The Knicks point guard has scored at least 30 points in six of his last nine games while scoring 27, 27, and 29 in the other three. As productive as Brunson was in fantasy basketball last season, he’s been even better in 2023-24, providing 3rd-round value in 9-cat formats. Alec Burks, who started for DiVincenzo, finished Wednesday’s loss with 13 points (5-of-16 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), three rebounds, and two 3-pointers in 30 minutes.

Maxey Scores 30 Points in Loss to Heat

Tyrese Maxey (ankle) finished Wednesday’s 109-104 loss to the Heat with 30 points (12-of-23 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), six rebounds, seven assists, and two 3-pointers in 39 minutes. Maxey suffered an apparent ankle injury during the third quarter when teammate Paul Reed inadvertently stepped on his foot. However, after a brief period in the locker room, the All-Star point guard returned to the game.

With Joel Embiid (knee) and Tobias Harris (hip) sidelined, the last thing Philadelphia can afford is to lose Maxey. While many expected him to take a leap, especially after the 76ers traded James Harden, Tyrese has been better than expected. He heads into the All-Star break providing 3rd-round value in 8-cat formats and 2nd-round value in 9-cat, outperforming his Yahoo ADP (51).

Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 7-3 in 76ers last 10 games as a favorite

Under is 16-5 in 76ers last 21 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Under is 22-8 in Knicks last 30 overall

Over is 10-2 in Knicks last 12 games as a road underdog

Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. The Knicks are winless against the spread in their last six games overall, are winless against the number in their last six games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest and are 1-6 at the betting window in their last seven road games versus a team with a winning home record. On the other side, the 76ers have covered in five out of their last seven games playing on three or more days of rest, are 11-4 against the number in their last 15 games as a home favorite of between 0.5-4.5 points and are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games versus a team with a winning record.

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -1