Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy Updated:No Comments
    Knicks vs. 76ers

    The New York Knicks head to Philly to face the 76ers on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the 76ers cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. 76ers betting prediction.

    The New York Knicks are 19-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-15-2 ATS this season.

    The Philadelphia 76ers are 23-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-10 ATS this season.

    Knicks vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

    563 New York Knicks (+6.5) at 564 Philadelphia 76ers (-6.5); o/u 228.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2024

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: ESPN

    Knicks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Newly acquired Knicks point guard Malachi Flynn is questionable for Friday’s game with a right ankle sprain. The injury has kept him out for the past two contests. Flynn has yet to suit up for New York this season, but he averaged 5.1 points per game in 15.3 minutes per contest as a member of Toronto before being dealt.

    Knicks power forward Julius Randle was superb in his team’s 116-100 home win over the Bulls on Wednesday. In that contest, the big man out of Kentucky logged 35 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Randle is second on the team in scoring with 24.4 points per game this year.   

    Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Philadelphia shooting guard De’Anthony Melton will sit out Friday’s home tilt with New York due to a back injury. Melton is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 31 starts for the 76ers this season.

    Sixers wing players Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and Robert Covington (knee) are both listed as questionable to play in Friday’s game against the Knicks. Of the two, Covington would be the bigger loss as he’s averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 16.1 minutes per contest in 2023.  

    New York is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

    New York is 38-27-2 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

    The Knicks are 32-28-4 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

    The over is 21-12 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

    The over is 18-16 in New York’s games this season.

    Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

    The Knicks have gone 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread since they acquired former Raptors wing OG Anunoby. Anunoby is the rare player who can defend multiple positions and shoot the three-pointer well. His size (6’7” 240) also allows him to switch onto bigger players and his athleticism allows him to stick with smaller players. New York replaced RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley with OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, and they’ve seen an immediate and tangible improvement in their team.

    Philadelphia has been one of the best teams against the number all season, but I think they’re due for a letdown here. The oddsmakers seemingly added a few points to this line because Philadelphia has been covering spreads against everyone with relative ease, especially at home. I think the Knicks are able to keep this one competitive throughout, so I’m on New York and the points in Philly on Friday night. 

    Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +6.5   

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com