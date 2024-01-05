Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Knicks head to Philly to face the 76ers on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the 76ers cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 19-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-15-2 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 23-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-10 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

563 New York Knicks (+6.5) at 564 Philadelphia 76ers (-6.5); o/u 228.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Knicks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Newly acquired Knicks point guard Malachi Flynn is questionable for Friday’s game with a right ankle sprain. The injury has kept him out for the past two contests. Flynn has yet to suit up for New York this season, but he averaged 5.1 points per game in 15.3 minutes per contest as a member of Toronto before being dealt.

Knicks power forward Julius Randle was superb in his team’s 116-100 home win over the Bulls on Wednesday. In that contest, the big man out of Kentucky logged 35 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Randle is second on the team in scoring with 24.4 points per game this year.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Philadelphia shooting guard De’Anthony Melton will sit out Friday’s home tilt with New York due to a back injury. Melton is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 31 starts for the 76ers this season.

Sixers wing players Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and Robert Covington (knee) are both listed as questionable to play in Friday’s game against the Knicks. Of the two, Covington would be the bigger loss as he’s averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 16.1 minutes per contest in 2023.

Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

New York is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

New York is 38-27-2 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

The Knicks are 32-28-4 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

The over is 21-12 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The over is 18-16 in New York’s games this season.

Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The Knicks have gone 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread since they acquired former Raptors wing OG Anunoby. Anunoby is the rare player who can defend multiple positions and shoot the three-pointer well. His size (6’7” 240) also allows him to switch onto bigger players and his athleticism allows him to stick with smaller players. New York replaced RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley with OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, and they’ve seen an immediate and tangible improvement in their team.

Philadelphia has been one of the best teams against the number all season, but I think they’re due for a letdown here. The oddsmakers seemingly added a few points to this line because Philadelphia has been covering spreads against everyone with relative ease, especially at home. I think the Knicks are able to keep this one competitive throughout, so I’m on New York and the points in Philly on Friday night.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +6.5