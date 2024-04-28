Knicks vs. 76ers Game 4 NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The 2-seed New York Knicks remain in Philly to face the 7-seed 76ers on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the 76ers cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. 76ers betting prediction.

New York leads the series 2-1.

The New York Knicks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 2-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Knicks are 44-38-3 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 2-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The 76ers are 50-36 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

549 New York Knicks (+4.5) at 550 Philadelphia 76ers (-4.5); o/u 208.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ABC

Knicks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks power forward Julius Randle hasn’t played since January 27th due to a shoulder injury. That injury required surgery and he’ll miss the rest of the season. Randle averaged 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game across 46 starts for the Knicks this year.

New York center Mitchell Robinson is questionable for Sunday’s contest due to a sprained left ankle. Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 31 regular season appearances for the Knicks in 2024.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers power forward Robert Covington will miss the rest of the season due to a left knee effusion. Covington averaged 4.5 points per game in 16.1 minutes per contest during the regular season this year.

Philadelphia superstar center Joel Embiid is questionable for Sunday’s game due to a left knee injury. Embiid is putting up 37.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in three playoff starts for Philadelphia in 2024. It’s worth noting that Embiid has been listed as questionable multiple times this postseason and has ultimately wound up playing 37+ minutes in each game.

Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

New York is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

New York is 11-13-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 28-20 ATS after a win this season.

Philadelphia is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

This series might have taken a turn in Game 3. The Sixers lost Game 2 on the road in horrific fashion by blowing a 5-point lead with less than a minute left. Instead of hanging their head, Philly came out and won Game 3 decisively, setting them up for a pivotal Game 4 that could see them even the series at 2-2.

Several stats back up the case for Philadelphia. The 76ers are 25-18 ATS as the home team and 31-18 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Furthermore, Philly is 32-24 ATS in conference games and 22-12 ATS as a home favorite this season. The latter mark is the fifth-best record in the league in that scenario. I believe the Sixers will use homecourt to their full advantage on Sunday and send this series back to New York tied 2-2 with a relatively comfortable Game 4 victory.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -4.5