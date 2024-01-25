Kings vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will struggling Golden State cash as a home underdog in Thursday night’s Kings vs. Warriors matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Sacramento Kings (-1.5) at 554 Golden State Warriors (+1.5); o/u 240.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Kings vs. Warriors: Bettors Favor Golden State Slightly

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Fox Struggled on Monday vs. Hawks

De’Aaron Fox struggled on Monday and finished with just 12 points (5-of-16 FGs), three rebounds and one assist against the Hawks. Fox simply didn’t do much of anything in this game, but it didn’t end up mattering. He had one of his worst games of the season, and even if it was incredibly disappointing for fantasy managers, they were still able to come away with a win.

Even if it wasn’t on display in this game, Fox has been having an incredible season. He has made a dramatic improvement with his deep-range shot and is averaging a career-high 3.2 triples per game this season. He’ll look to get back on track in Golden State on Thursday.

Green Scores 12 Points in win over Hawks

Draymond Green finished Wednesday’s 134-112 win over the Hawks with 12 points (5-of-6 FGs), five rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block, and two 3-pointers in 23 minutes. Wednesday’s game was Green’s second since returning from suspension, and he looked more comfortable in his role. The veteran forward is still coming off the bench, but Wednesday’s performance proved he can provide solid value in that role. How long will Green remain in that role, especially with Kevon Looney offering little production as a starter? Looney does things that don’t appear in the box score. Still, Dario Saric’s offensive ability could give him the edge regarding sticking in the starting lineup if Green receives a “promotion” soon.

Kings vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Warriors are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog

Kings are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Sacramento is 49-24-1 ATS in their last 74 road games

Kings vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Warriors’ last five games, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 4-0 in their last four games when they’re listed as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Kings’ last five games playing on two days of rest.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: OVER 240.5