Kings vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Sacramento Kings will make the in-state trip to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors this Wednesday evening from the Chase Center. The Warriors are listed 7-point favorites, with the total listed at 226.5. Keep reading for our Kings vs Warriors prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Sacramento Kings (+7) at Golden State Warriors (-7); o/u 228.5

10:00 pm ET, Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Kings vs Warriors Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Kings in this game, as 64% of the bets are on Sacramento +7. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Sacramento Kings DFS SPIN

Malik Monk scored 22 points on 7/17 shooting with four threes in the road win over the Lakers on Monday. The Jonesboro native bounced back to hand his former team a loss, and with De’Aaron Fox set to miss this rematch with Golden State, the shots may be there for him to have another strong outing. The former UK guard was quiet in the loss to GSW over the weekend, but with Swipa out of the lineup, we should see different results.

Monk is averaging 13.7 ppg and 5.3 apg thru a light sample of three games.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

Stephen Curry went off for 42 points on 15-22 shooting, with five boards and five assists in the road win over the Pelicans. Explosive things happen when Steph heads down to New Orleans, and he topped his memorable playoff shot in the NOLA with an electric, and efficient 42-point outing. The former Davidson guard has dropped a pair of 40-pieces early on, and with his fellow UA mate De’Aaron Fox out for this one, he could be in for another productive evening.

Curry is averaging 33.5 ppg, with 5.3 rpg and 4.0 apg thru a small sample of four games.

Kings vs Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 2-1 against the spread, with a 2-1 o/u record.

Golden State is 3-1 ATS, with a 1-3 over/under record.

Kings vs Warriors NBA BETTING PREDICTION

My initial play was to parlay the Under Armour guys again, but with De’Aaron Fox set to miss this bout, we can focus on the hosts here. Golden State responded to an opening night loss to win all three games during their first road trip, and now they’ll return home to face an in-state foe that’s been a thorn in their side as of late. The Warriors defeated the Kings in Sacramento last Friday, and without the services of Fox, we may be in for similar results. GSW looks better with Draymond Green back on the floor, and they’ve quietly found one of the top sixth man in Chris Paul, with the veteran guard smoothly running the second team during the road stand. Watch out for the blowout potential when approaching props, but back Golden State at home for this Pacific matchup.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -7