Kings vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Sacramento Kings at the Paycom Center at 8:00p.m. ET Tuesday night. The Thunder are listed as 5.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 227 points, what is the best bet from OKC? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Thunder prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Sacramento Kings (+5.5) at 520 Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5); o/u 227

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Kings vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings DFS SPIN

Sacramento improved to 45-33 after beating the Nets by 30 points on April 7th. Domantas Sabonis had a big game scoring 18 points and adding 20 rebounds in the victory. The Kings currently sit a game back of the 6th seed in the Western conference standings.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

Oklahoma City snapped a three-game losing skid after defeating Hornets by 3 points this past Sunday. Josh Giddey recorded a triple-double in the win recording 20 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. The Thunder welcome back Shai Gilgeous- Alexander on Tuesday night after missing the last four with a quadriceps injury.

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends

Sacramento is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Kings are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games versus the Thunder.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 10 home games for the CThunder.

Kings vs. Thunder Prediction:

Both teams look for consecutive victories on Tuesday night.

Take the Over. SGA returns for a Thunder team that desperately needs him, he is so impactful on the offensive side of the ball. On the other side, the Kings will look to play fast, I expect Fox to have a big game. This is an important game in regard to seeding for both teams and I expect the stars for each team to have a big offensive game in OKC on Tuesday night. Over is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 227