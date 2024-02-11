Kings vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Sacramento Kings head to OKC to face the Thunder on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET. Can the Kings cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The Sacramento Kings are 30-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-23-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 35-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-20-1 ATS this season.

Kings vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Sacramento Kings (+3.5) at 570 Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5); o/u 240.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Kings vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings shooting guard Chris Duarte will miss Sunday’s game and likely several contests after that. He’s dealing with an ankle sprain and is looking to return by the end of the month. Duarte had been averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 12.9 minutes per contest before getting hurt.

Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis was incredible in his team’s 135-106 home blowout win over the Nuggets on Friday night. In that contest, the Gonzaga alum recorded a triple-double by notching 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. He shot 7 of 9 from the floor, 1 of 1 from long range, and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe. Sabonis leads the NBA in rebounding with 13.2 boards per game this year.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Newly acquired Thunder small forward Gordon Hayward won’t play against the Kings on Sunday. Hayward is nursing a calf injury and will likely make his Oklahoma City debut after the All-Star break. In 25 games for Charlotte this season, Hayward averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was solid in his team’s 146-111 road loss to Dallas on Saturday night. In that game, the Kentucky alum posted 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the NBA in scoring this season with 31.1 points per game.

Kings vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 13-15-1 ATS after a win this season.

The over is 26-23-2 in Sacramento’s games this season.

Oklahoma City is 9-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season. That’s the best mark in the league.

Oklahoma City is 5-3 ATS when playing on no rest this year.

Kings vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Thunder have been superb against the number in many different relevant scenarios this season. Oklahoma City is 17-9 ATS at home this year and 21-15 ATS as a favorite in 2023-24. What’s more, the Thunder are 31-25-2 ATS after a loss since the start of last season, and 48-36-4 ATS against conference opponents in that same span. And finally, OKC is 59-44-2 ATS in non-division games since the beginning of last season. That’s the fourth-best mark in the league over that stretch. I like the Thunder to get back on track and win this contest by more than a possession at home on Sunday.

Kings vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -3.5