Kings vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread listed at 5 and the total at 245, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Kings vs. Suns matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? The game will be one of the featured matchups on TNT tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Sacramento Kings (+5) at 508 Phoenix Suns (-5); o/u 245

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: TNT

Kings vs. Suns: Public Bettors Siding with Home Favorite

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sabonis Records Another Triple-Double

Domantas Sabonis logged 42 minutes in Sunday’s 127-113 loss to the Thunder, scoring 21 points (9-of-14 FGs, 2-of-3 FTs) with 11 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer. Sabonis recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season on Sunday, with the five turnovers being the lone negative from his performance in Oklahoma City.

Over the past two weeks, he’s provided top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. Sabonis is shooting just over 69% from the foul line this season, with that being the main issue that has kept him from approaching 1st-round fantasy value. Sacramento plays four games during Week 17, beginning with a road back-to-back against the Suns and Nuggets before the All-Star break.

Durant Finishes with 24/10/7/1/3 Line vs. Warriors

Kevin Durant posted a full line on Saturday with 24 points (10-of-25 FGs), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, three blocks, two 3-pointers and six turnovers against the Warriors.

KD had shot better than 50% in his previous eight games before Saturday, but he wasn’t able to keep the streak going. He struggled with his efficiency as he shot the ball poorly and turned it over six times. He was still able to contribute a full stat line, so it was an overall solid night. Durant has once again been a top ten player in fantasy basketball this season, and he has already played in 46 games after playing 47 last season. The most that he has played in a season since leaving Golden State is 55 games, so he is on pace to break that early in March.

Kings vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Under is 10-4 in Suns last 14 overall

Over is 4-0 in Kings last 4 road games

Under is 4-1 in Suns last 5 home games

Over is 6-0 in Kings last 6 overall

Kings vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Take Sacramento. The Kings are 29-14-1 against the spread in their last 44 road games, are 15-5 against the number in their last 20 games as a road underdog and are 12-4 at the betting window in their last 16 games coming off a loss. On the other side, the Suns are just 5-13-1 against the spread in their last 19 home games and are 11-23-1 at the betting window in their last 35 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Kings vs. Suns Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +5