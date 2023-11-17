Kings vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Sacramento Kings head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Spurs cover the 7.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Kings vs. Spurs betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Sacramento Kings are 6-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 ATS this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are 3-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-7 ATS this season.

Kings vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Sacramento Kings (-7.5) at 532 San Antonio Spurs (+7.5); o/u 236.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN

Kings vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings center Alex Len won’t play in Friday’s road clash with the Spurs as he nurses a right high-ankle sprain. Len is averaging 2.5 points per game in 6.8 minutes per contest for the Kings this season.

Sacramento power forward Trey Lyles will also sit out on Friday. Lyles has a left calf strain and there’s no definitive timetable for his return. Lyles averaged 7.6 points per game in 16.9 minutes per contest for the Kings last season.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

The Spurs will be down multiple key contributors on Friday. San Antonio shooting guard Devin Vassell has been ruled out due to left adductor tightness. Vassell is second on the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game this season.

San Antonio point guard Tre Jones is doubtful for Friday’s game with right hamstring tightness. Jones leads the Spurs in assists with 6.0 per game this year. Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson missed the club’s last game with a knee injury, but he’s probable to play on Friday. Johnson is third on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game this season.

Kings vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against San Antonio.

The over is 8-2 in the Spurs’ last 10 games.

Sacramento is a league-best 32-17 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

The over is 56-35-2 in San Antonio’s games since the start of last season. That’s the highest over percentage in the league over that span.

Kings vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

San Antonio is still finding their footing in the early part of this season. The Spurs have the league’s worst point differential at -13.5 points per game. They have lost 6 games in a row, and three of those losses were by more than 20 points. The fact that the Spurs won’t have Devin Vassell and Tre Jones makes an already thin team a bit thinner.

Sacramento has been league-average for most of the season as they rank 15th in average scoring margin, 15th in offensive efficiency, and 14th in defensive efficiency. But the Kings have won 4 straight games after losing three straight to open November, and they appear to be hitting their stride at the right time. Sacramento is 4-1 ATS after a win this season, and I like them to cover the number and improve their record to 5-1 after a win in San Antonio on Friday.

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -7.5