    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Kings vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Kings vs. Spurs

    The Sacramento Kings head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Spurs cover the 7.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Kings vs. Spurs betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Sacramento Kings are 6-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 ATS this season.

    The San Antonio Spurs are 3-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-7 ATS this season.

    Kings vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

    531 Sacramento Kings (-7.5) at 532 San Antonio Spurs (+7.5); o/u 236.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

    Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Kings vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

    Kings center Alex Len won’t play in Friday’s road clash with the Spurs as he nurses a right high-ankle sprain. Len is averaging 2.5 points per game in 6.8 minutes per contest for the Kings this season.

    Sacramento power forward Trey Lyles will also sit out on Friday. Lyles has a left calf strain and there’s no definitive timetable for his return. Lyles averaged 7.6 points per game in 16.9 minutes per contest for the Kings last season.

    San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

    The Spurs will be down multiple key contributors on Friday. San Antonio shooting guard Devin Vassell has been ruled out due to left adductor tightness. Vassell is second on the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game this season. 

    San Antonio point guard Tre Jones is doubtful for Friday’s game with right hamstring tightness. Jones leads the Spurs in assists with 6.0 per game this year. Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson missed the club’s last game with a knee injury, but he’s probable to play on Friday. Johnson is third on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game this season.

    Sacramento is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against San Antonio.

    The over is 8-2 in the Spurs’ last 10 games.

    Sacramento is a league-best 32-17 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

    The over is 56-35-2 in San Antonio’s games since the start of last season. That’s the highest over percentage in the league over that span.

    Kings vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

    San Antonio is still finding their footing in the early part of this season. The Spurs have the league’s worst point differential at -13.5 points per game. They have lost 6 games in a row, and three of those losses were by more than 20 points. The fact that the Spurs won’t have Devin Vassell and Tre Jones makes an already thin team a bit thinner.

    Sacramento has been league-average for most of the season as they rank 15th in average scoring margin, 15th in offensive efficiency, and 14th in defensive efficiency. But the Kings have won 4 straight games after losing three straight to open November, and they appear to be hitting their stride at the right time. Sacramento is 4-1 ATS after a win this season, and I like them to cover the number and improve their record to 5-1 after a win in San Antonio on Friday.

    Kings vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -7.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com