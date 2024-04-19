Kings vs. Pelicans NBA Play-In Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The 9-seed Sacramento Kings head to New Orleans to face the 7-seed Pelicans on Friday night at 9:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s the second round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Can the Pelicans cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

The Sacramento Kings went 46-36 straight up in the regular season and are 1-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Kings are 43-39-1 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans went 49-33 straight up in the regular season and are 0-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pelicans are 44-38-1 ATS this season.

Kings vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Sacramento Kings (-1.5) at 558 New Orleans Pelicans (+1.5); o/u 209.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: TNT

Kings vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings shooting guard Malik Monk won’t play against the Pelicans on Friday night due to an MCL sprain in his right knee. Monk acknowledged that he will probably miss the entire first round of the playoffs should Sacramento make it that far. The former Kentucky guard was having a Sixth Man of the Year-worthy season as he put up 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per contest in 26.0 minutes per game in 2024.

In Monk’s stead, Sacramento has elevated guard Keon Ellis to the starting lineup. Ellis was terrific in his team’s 118-94 Play-In win over Golden State on Tuesday as he recorded 15 points, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals in the victory.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson won’t play against the Kings on Friday night. He’s nursing a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Williamson is New Orleans’ best player and averaged 22.9 points per game while shooting 57.0% from the floor during the regular season.

With Williamson out, the Pelicans will likely allot more minutes to a combination of Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Dyson Daniels. Murphy and Jones are both averaging 11+ points per game this season.

Kings vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 19-26-1 ATS after a win this season.

Sacramento is 25-28-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

New Orleans is 10-4 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. That’s the second-best mark in the league.

New Orleans is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Sacramento.

Kings vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

The Pelicans are simply a bad matchup for the Kings. These two teams have played each other five times this season, and the Pelicans have won every matchup, with four of those wins coming by double digits. What’s more, New Orleans went on the road and beat Sacramento 133-100 without Zion Williamson on January 7th.

For the season, the Pelicans are 7-5 straight up without Zion Williamson in the lineup. New Orleans is 8-2 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against New Orleans, and I like the Pelicans to continue their dominance of the Kings on Friday. I’m taking New Orleans to win this game outright or come within a point of doing so.

Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS +1.5