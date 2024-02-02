Kings vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread listed at 2.5 and the total at 245.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Kings vs. Pacers matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Sacramento Kings (-2.5) at 516 Indiana Pacers (+2.5); o/u 245.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 2, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Kings vs. Pacers: Public Bettors Backing Sacramento

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Fox Scores 13 Points in Loss to Heat

De’Aaron Fox scores 13 points (4-of-16 FG, 4-of-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer in Wednesday’s 115-106 loss to the Heat. Fox had a below-average performance in Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat, finishing with 13 points. Throughout the season, Fox has established himself as a critical player in fantasy basketball, ranking in the top 50 in 9-category leagues and even higher in points leagues, where he’s within the top 20.

Despite his overall success, Fox faces challenges with his free throw shooting. His 72% from the free throw line is an area where improvement could enhance his overall fantasy value. This aspect of his game is significant for managers. Fox is a valuable and versatile guard who excels in scoring. Managers should weigh his strong performances against his free throw shooting when assessing his fantasy role. Based on his recent game and season-long stats, Fox will remain a valuable asset for fantasy squads, particularly in points leagues.

Haliburton Scores 15 Points

Tyrese Haliburton played 22 minutes in Thursday’s 109-105 loss to the Knicks, accounting for 15 points (6-of-10 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two 3-pointers.

Haliburton remained on a minutes restriction for the second straight game and did not play at all during the fourth quarter. Effective while on the court, Haliburton couldn’t help his team hold off the Knicks. If he remains on a minutes restriction, it’s fair to wonder if Rick Carlisle changes how Haliburton’s minutes are divided. With the Pacers hosting Sacramento on Friday, he should be considered questionable. Andrew Nembhard played 26 minutes off the bench, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, six assists, and one 3-pointer. If Haliburton can’t play, Nembhard would move into the starting lineup with T.J. McConnell (DNP-CD) as the backup.

Kings vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 25-10 in Pacers last 35 home games

Over is 35-16 in Pacers last 51 games as a home underdog

Under is 4-1 in Kings last 5 overall

Under is 5-2 in Kings last 7 games as a favorite

Kings vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take Indiana. The Pacers are 6-2-2 against the spread in their last 10 home games, are 13-4-3 against the number in their last 20 games overall and are 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games as an underdog of 0.5-4.5 points.

Kings vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +2.5