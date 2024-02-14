Kings vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Denver laying six points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 230.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Kings vs. Nuggets matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Sacramento Kings (+6) at 534 Denver Nuggets (-6); o/u 230.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Kings vs. Nuggets: Public Bettors Leaning Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sabonis Scores 21 Points vs. Thunder

Domantas Sabonis logged 42 minutes in Sunday’s 127-113 loss to the Thunder, scoring 21 points (9-of-14 FGs, 2-of-3 FTs) with 11 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer. Sabonis recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season on Sunday, with the five turnovers being the lone negative from his performance in Oklahoma City.

Over the past two weeks, he’s provided top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. Sabonis is shooting just over 69% from the foul line this season, with that being the main issue that has kept him from approaching 1st-round fantasy value. Sacramento plays four games during Week 17, beginning with a road back-to-back against the Suns and Nuggets before the All-Star break.

Jokic Leads Denver with 29 Points

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points (13-of-25 FGs, 1-of-3 FTs), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two triples and five turnovers in a 112-95 loss to the Bucks on Monday. Jokic was aggressive early in this game and had 14 points at the end of the first quarter and 23 at halftime.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to add to his scoring total by much in the second half. He didn’t have much help, since both Jamal Murray (leg) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) were forced to exit before halftime, and neither provided much while they were on the floor. Jokic has now scored at least 20 points in 15 straight games, which is the second-longest streak of his career. They’ll host the Kings on Wednesday, which will be their final game before the All-Star break.

Kings vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Nuggets are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Kings are 29-14-1 ATS in their last 44 road games

Nuggets are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

Kings are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 0 days rest

Kings vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 10-2 in the Nuggets’ last 12 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 34-16-1 in their last 51 games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 24-10 in the Kings’ last 34 games as a road underdog and is 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog of 5.0-10.5 points.

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: UNDER 230.5