Kings vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Denver laying 7.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 230.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Kings vs. Nuggets matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Sacramento Kings (+7.5) at 532 Denver Nuggets (-7.5); o/u 230.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Kings vs. Nuggets: Public Bettors Backing Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sabonis Accounts for 14 Points vs. Heat

Domantas Sabonis shot 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-4 from the foul line in Monday’s 121-110 loss to Miami, accounting for 14 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, and one 3-pointer in 40 minutes. Sabonis finished Monday’s defeat with his third triple-double in as many games, but his impact was muted compared to Sunday’s win over the Clippers. Currently leading the NBA in triple-doubles with 21, he’s recorded at least a double-double in 40 straight games. Sabonis’ turnover count (four) on Monday left something to be desired, but he has still provided top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats over the past three weeks. Things won’t get easier, either, as Sabonis and the Kings finish Week 18 with road games against the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Jokic Pours in 32 in win vs. Warriors

Nikola Jokic accounted for 32 points (13-of-24 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), 16 rebounds, 16 assists, four steals, one block, and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes in Sunday’s 119-103 win over the Warriors. Denver has won their last seven matchups with the Warriors, and Golden State’s inability to deal with Jokic has been a regular theme. On Sunday, he did something he’s rarely done as a pro: record a stat line that includes at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists. Sunday’s line was the third of Jokic’s career, and he’s up to 18 triple-doubles on the season. He’ll have a few days to recover, as the first of Denver’s three games during Week 18 isn’t until Wednesday night against the Kings.

Kings vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Under is 5-2 in Nuggets last 7 home games

Under is 12-4 in Nuggets last 16 overall

Over is 9-2 in Kings last 11 overall

Over is 5-0 in Kings last 5 games as a favorite

Kings vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take Sacramento. The Nuggets are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven home games, are 2-5 against the number in their last seven games as a home favorite and are 3-8 at the betting window in their last 11 games following an ATS win. On the other side, the Kings are 13-5 against the spread in their last 18 games following a loss, are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games following an ATS loss and are 31-15-1 at the betting window in their last 47 road games.

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +7.5