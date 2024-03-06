Kings vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Sacramento cover as a 3-point road underdog on Wednesday night versus Los Angeles? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Lakers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Sacramento Kings (+3) at 546 Los Angeles Lakers (-3); o/u 238.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Kings vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Split

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sabonis Finishes with 18 Points

Domantas Sabonis dominated the glass on Monday and finished with 18 points (7-of-18 FGs), 19 rebounds, four assists and two steals against Chicago. Per usual, Sabonis recorded a double-double. This was his 43rd straight, which is the 19th-longest streak in NBA history. This is the longest streak since Kevin Love went 53 straight games with a double-double during the 2010-11 season.

Unfortunately, he was battling foul trouble throughout the game and ended up fouling out with about three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. They weren’t able to hang on and secure the win after Sabonis fouled out, but Sabonis still dominated in the box score. He’ll look to keep his double-double streak going against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Davis Probable to face Kings

Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) are probable for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. Davis and Reddish are once again considered probable for a game and should ultimately be cleared. Davis has been one of the most productive players in fantasy basketball this season, providing top-10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. As for Reddish, his availability has a more significant impact on the Lakers’ rotation than fantasy basketball leagues.

Kings vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 6-2-1 in Lakers last 9 home games

Under is 6-2 in Lakers last 8 games as an underdog

Over is 10-3 in Kings last 13 overall

Over is 9-3 in Kings last 12 after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

Kings vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take Sacramento. The Kings are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games following a loss, are 20-8 against the number in their last 28 games as a road underdog and have covered in 11 out of their last 16 games as a road underdog of between 0.5-4.5 points. The Lakers, meanwhile, are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games as a favorite, are 1-5 against the number in their last six games overall and are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +3