    NBA Articles

    Kings vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Kings vs. Lakers

    The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings from the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are listed as 1.0-point home favorites and the total at 235.0 points what is the smart play from LA? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Lakers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    513 Sacramento Kings (+1.0) at 514 Los Angeles Lakers (-1.0); o/u 235

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

    Kings vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Sacramento Kings DFS SPIN

    De’Aaron Fox had a great game on Monday night versus Cleveland, he recorded 28 points on 11/20 from the field. Monday was Fox’s first game since October 29th, as he has been sidelined with an ankle sprain. Sacramento will look to keep their momentum going as they have now won three straight games.

    Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

    D’Angelo Russell led the way for LA in their 134-107 route versus the Grizzles on Tuesday night. Russell finished the contest with 24 points on 8/12 from the field and six triples. After a slow start to the season, the Lakers have now won three straight.

    The Kings are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

    Sacramento is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 away games.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Kings vs. Lakers Prediction:

    Both teams enter Wednesday’s contest on three-game winning streaks, the Kings sit at 5-4 on the season, while the Lakers are 6-5. After early season struggles for both teams, it finally looks like they are starting to find their groove. Sacramento gets a huge boost with Fox back in the lineup, and the Lakers are having guys step up around Davis and Lebron to shoulder some of the load offensively.

    With both teams fully healthy and playing some of their best ball of the year, were going to back the over in this contest. Offensively Sacramento loves to push the pace, especially with Fox back in the lineup they are going to get a lot of shots up, regardless of the opponent. The Lakers should not have any issues scoring either, they are full strength and scoring at home has not been an issue for LA recording 130+ in two of their last 3 home games. Expect a shootout from LA tonight. Over is the play.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 235

