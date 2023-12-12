Kings vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Bettors only have to lay a field goal with the home team in Tuesday night’s Kings vs. Clippers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET. Given the way the Clippers have played of late, are they a strong bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Sacramento Kings (+3) at 572 Los Angeles Clippers (-3); o/u 234

10:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Kings vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings DFS Spin

Malik Monk provided a boost off the bench on Monday with 21 points (8-of-13 FGs), two rebounds, nine assists, one steal and four 3-pointers against the Nets.

While Monk was an elite sixth man for Sacramento last year, he has been even better this season, which has resulted in him sitting just outside the top-100 in 9-cat scoring. He has been even better as of late, providing top-40 value over the past two weeks. He is averaging career-highs in points, assists and 3-pointers, and he has shot 54.1% from the floor over the past two weeks, which explains his top-40 production. His improved playmaking has been huge for the Kings, as we saw in this game.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS Spin

Kawhi Leonard played 38 minutes in Monday’s 132-127 win over Portland, scoring 34 points (11-of-19 FGs, 9-of-9 FTs) with six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three 3-pointers.

Three nights removed from dropping 41 points on the Jazz, Leonard put up another 34 on Monday. Providing top-15 per-game value in 9-cat formats for the season, he’s been a top-5 player over the last two weeks. However, things don’t get any easier as the Clippers host Sacramento on Tuesday. Also providing 2nd-round value in 9-cat formats is Paul George, who finished Monday’s win with 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers in 41 minutes.

Kings vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Sacramento’s last 7 games

Sacramento is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against LA Clippers

LA Clippers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

LA Clippers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

Kings vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Take L.A. The Clippers have won nine out of their last 11 games when listed as a favorite. They’re also 9-3 in their last 12 games overall and have won 37 out of their last 50 meetings with the Kings. At home, they’ve won four out of their last five games and have won 11 out of their last 15 games when playing in the month of December.

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -3