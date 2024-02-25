Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Kings vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Kings vs. Clippers

    With Los Angeles laying 6 and the total sitting at 238.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday night’s Kings vs. Clippers matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    571 Sacramento Kings (+6) at 572 Los Angeles Clippers (-6); o/u 238.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: ESPN

    Kings vs. Clippers: Public Bettors Favoring Home Favorite

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Sabonis Records Triple-Double vs. Spurs

    Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double on Thursday with 22 points (11-of-15 FGs), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one block in a 127-122 win over San Antonio. Sabonis extended his double-double streak to 38 games, which is the longest streak of his career. In fact, it is currently the 23rd-longest double-double streak in NBA history.

    If he were to play in Sacramento’s final 27 games and record a double-double in all of them, he would move into a tie with Elvin Hayes and Jerry Lucas for the 9th-longest streak in league history. That has allowed for dominance in fantasy basketball, and his recent improvement from the free throw line has also helped. He has shot 79.5% from the line over the last month, which is a massive leap up from his season-long number of 69.7%.

    Leonard Finishes with 24 Points vs. Grizzlies

    Kawhi Leonard finished Friday’s win over Memphis with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, a block and two triples. Leonard has now scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 11, averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.5 triples in that span. Leonard’s recent productive stretch isn’t anything new for him this season, as he’s ranked sixth in per-game fantasy value in 2023-24. He’ll look to stay hot in Sunday’s matchup with Pacific Division foe Sacramento.

    Under is 9-4 in Clippers last 13 overall

    Under is 5-2 in Clippers last 7 games playing on 1 days rest

    Over is 5-1 in Kings last 6 road games

    Over is 8-1 in Kings last 9 overall

    Kings vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

    Take Sacramento. The Clippers are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 0-4 against the number in their last four games as a favorite and are 2-5 at the betting window in their last seven home games following a road trip of seven or more days. On the other side, the Kings are 16-6 against the number in their last 22 games as a road underdog, are 7-3 against the number in their last 10 games following an ATS loss and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous game.

    Kings vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +6

