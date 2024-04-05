Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Kings vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Kings vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics will host the Sacramento Kings from the TD Garden. The Celtics are listed as 10.0-point home favorites and the total at 226 points what is the smart play from Boston? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Celtics prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    535 Sacramento Kings (+10.0) at 536 Boston Celtics (-10.0); o/u 226

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    Kings vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Sacramento Kings DFS SPIN

    Sacramento dropped to the New York Knicks last night at MSG. De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points on 11/26 from the floor. The Kings will look to keep back in the win column on Friday night against the Celtics.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Boston improved to 60-16 on the season after beating Thunder 135-100 on April 3rd. Kristaps Porzingis recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 27 points and recording 12 rebounds in the win. Boston looks for their fourth consecutive victory on Friday evening.

    The Celtics are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against the Kings.

    Boston is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Kings vs. Celtics Prediction:

    Sacramento looks to get back in the win column, while Boston looks for their fourth consecutive win.

    Take the Kings. This number seems a little high for what should be a very motivated Sacramento team. The Kings are looking to avoid the play-in tournament, while Boston has nothing to gain with a win, having the #1 overall seed locked up. De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis should continue their strong play, I think they hang close with the C’s here.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Kings +10

