Kings vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Who would have thought a Kings vs. Cavs matchup would be one of the more interesting ones on an NBA slate? With Cleveland listed as a 4.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 235, where’s the betting value?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Sacramento Kings (+4.5) at 560 Cleveland Cavs (-4.5); o/u 235

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 5, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Kings vs. Cavs: Public Bettors Backing Underdog Sacramento

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sabonis Tallies 13 Points in win over Bulls

Domantas Sabonis tallied 13 points (6-of-8 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 39 minutes in Saturday’s 123-115 win over the Bulls. Sabonis recorded his 14th triple-double of the season on Saturday but was also responsible for six turnovers. He’s had three or more in seven of his last eight games, reaching six in two. The good news for fantasy managers is that Sabonis has been productive enough to minimize the impact of those turnovers. While averaging 3.5 turnovers per game over the past three weeks, Domas has been a 1st-round player during this stretch.

Mitchell Amasses 31 Points in win vs. Spurs

Donovan Mitchell amassed 31 points (12-of-20 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, two blocks, and four 3-pointers in Saturday’s 117-101 win over the Spurs in 35 minutes. With backcourt partner Darius Garland (4/3/4/1 in 23 minutes) still on a minutes restriction, Mitchell continues to do most of the heavy lifting for the Cavaliers. On Saturday, he led three starters who scored at least 26 points with another 30-point effort while dishing out seven assists.

The only blemish on the night was Mitchell being ejected in the final minute after getting into an altercation with Zach Collins. Spida is ranked seventh in 8- and 9-cat per-game value, according to Basketball Monster, and he can maintain that production level throughout the remainder of the season. Cleveland opens a four-game Week 16 slate at home against the Kings on Monday.

Kings vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends

Cavaliers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall

Kings are 35-17-1 ATS in their last 53 road games

Cavaliers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

Kings are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games as a road underdog

Kings vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Cavs’ last five games overall, is 5-1-1 in their last seven home games and is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games when favored. On the other side, the under is 14-6 in the Kings’ last 20 games as an underdog, is 24-8 in their last 32 games as a road dog and is 9-3 in their last 12 games coming off a win.

Kings vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: UNDER 235