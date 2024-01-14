Close Menu
    Kings vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Kings vs. Bucks

    The line for Sunday night’s Kings vs. Bucks matchup opened at 5.5 but has dropped to 5, with Milwaukee favored. Is it wise to follow the line movement and take the underdog tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    543 Sacramento Kings (+5) at 544 Milwaukee Bucks (-5); o/u 247.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2023

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Kings vs. Bucks: Public Bettors Throwing Money behind Milwaukee

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Fox is Leading Scorer in Friday’s Loss to 76ers

    De’Aaron Fox totaled 21 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday’s 112-93 loss to the 76ers.

    It was a modest scoring total by Fox’s standards, but it still led the Kings on a night when the Sixers’ defense held the opposition to just 33.7 percent shooting from the floor. Fox is still delivering 27.7 points a game on the season, but he’s failed to reach 25 in five of the last six contests, averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.2 steals during the downturn.

    Giannis has Balanced Showing in Limited Time

    Giannis Antetokounmpo notched 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday’s 135-102 win over the Celtics.

    Antetokounmpo led all Bucks starters in scoring and rebounds while handing out a half-dozen assists over just 26 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game. Antetokounmpo tallied his ninth straight double-double, having posted at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 18 games this year.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Sacramento’s last 5 games when playing Milwaukee

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Sacramento’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

    Milwaukee is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Sacramento

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games when playing at home against Sacramento

    Kings vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The total has gone over in all 21 of the previous 21 meetings between these two teams and is 10 out of Sacramento’s last 11 games when playing on the road versus Milwaukee. On the other side, the over cashed in seven out of the Bucks’ last 10 home games.

    Kings vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: OVER 247.5

