    Jazz vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Jazz vs. Pelicans

    With the total for Tuesday night’s Jazz vs. Pelicans matchup hit the board at 239 but has been bet down to 238.5. Is it smart to follow the line movement and take the under? Or is the over still the better play?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    521 Utah Jazz (+6.5) at 522 New Orleans Pelicans (-6.5); o/u 238.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2023

    Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

    Jazz vs. Pelicans: Bettors Love New Orleans on Tuesday Night

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Clarkson Pours in 33 Points vs. Houston

    Jordan Clarkson provided 33 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four three-pointers in Saturday’s loss to Houston. Clarkson came off the bench for his 15th straight game, and he delivered his third 30-point performance in that span.

    After starting the season as a starter with middling results, Clarkson has come alive since leaving the first unit. As a starter, he averaged 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 triples on 39.9% shooting, but off the bench, those numbers are 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.0 triples on 44.2% shooting. Clarkson has now scored at least 17 points in eight straight contests, and he’s ranked inside the top 80 in per-game fantasy value in that span.

    Zion Finishes with 24 Points vs. Suns

    Zion Williamson finished Friday’s 123-109 loss to the Suns with 24 points (11-of-17 FGs, 1-of-3 FTs), three rebounds, one assist, one block, and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes. Zion has faced challenges this season, particularly in 9-category leagues where he currently ranks outside the top 125. However, his performance in points leagues has been relatively better, keeping him within the top 50. A notable shift this season is Williamson’s decrease in scoring. He has gone from averaging 26 points per game last season to 21.9 points this season. This decline has impacted his overall fantasy value, especially in formats that heavily weigh scoring.

    Pelicans are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games as an underdog

    Pelicans are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

    Jazz are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 road games

    Jazz are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up loss

    Jazz vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Jazz’s last five games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 games as a road favorite and is 5-1 in their alt six games as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 17-7 in the Pelicans’ last 24 games as a home underdog and is 8-3 in their last 11 games following an ATS loss.

    Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: OVER 238.5

