Jazz vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team laying 8.5 points and the total sitting at 230.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Jazz vs. Nuggets matchup? Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver, CO is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Utah Jazz (+8.5) at 520 Denver Nuggets (-8.5); o/u 230.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 30, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Jazz vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggetss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Jazz DFS Spin

Collin Sexton (sprained right wrist) is available for Saturday’s game against the Suns. Initially probable for Saturday’s game, Sexton has been given the all-clear. While he will be in the rotation as one of the first guards off the bench, he can only be rostered in deep leagues right now. Talen Horton-Tucker, who is starting alongside Jordan Clarkson, is a much better choice due in part to what he can provide defensively.

Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

Nikola Jokic dominated the Thunder on Sunday with 28 points (12-for-16 FGs), 14 rebounds, five assists and one triple in a 128-95 win. Jokic didn’t have his best game when Denver squeaked out a win over Memphis on Friday. However, he looked much better against this young Thunder team. Chet Holmgren did his best to slow him down, but The Joker is a two-time MVP for a reason. Managers that selected him with the first pick in their draft have to be thrilled with his start to the season, aside from the turnovers against the Grizzlies. There isn’t much that can be done to slow this guy down.

Jazz vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah’s last 5 games

Utah is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

Denver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Denver’s last 5 games

Jazz vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take Utah. The Jazz have covered in eight of their last 11 games against the Nuggets. They’re also 7-3 against the number in their last 10 games dating back to last season.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +8.5