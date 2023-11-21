Jazz vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz from Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are listed as 7.5-point home favorites and the total at 235.5 points what is the smart play from Los Angeles? Keep reading for our Jazz vs. Lakers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Utah Jazz (+7.5) at 526 Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5); o/u 235.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

Jazz vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Jazz DFS SPIN

Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points in Utah’s 140-137 double OT loss versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Markkanen also grabbed 17 rebounds in the loss. Utah will look to snap a two-game skid as they travel to face LA to face the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

Lebron James recorded a season high 37 points in the Lakers 105-104 victory against Houston on Sunday night. Anthony Davis also had a strong night versus the Rockets recording a double-double in the victory. Unfortunately for the Lakers, Lebron and AD were added to the injury report for Tuesday’s game, Lebron is listed questionable with a left calf contusion and AD is listed as probable with a hip injury.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Utah.

Utah is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 away games.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction:

Jazz are fresh off a heartbreaking double OT loss, while the Lakers grabbed a narrow win against Houston.

Utah is the play here. With Lebron questionable, I could see the Lakers giving him the night off to rest up for their primetime matchup with the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night. Even if James does, play, I still like the Jazz, as this feels like a lookahead spot for the entire LA team. The Jazz played the Suns tough two games in a row losing both by three points, I believe they give the Lakers the same level of trouble. Utah is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Jazz +7.5