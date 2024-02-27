Jazz vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Given Utah’s struggles both on the court and against the spread, is Atlanta the right play in Tuesday night’s Jazz vs. Hawks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Utah Jazz (+3) at 514 Atlanta Hawks (-3); o/u 237

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Jazz vs. Hawks: Bettors Leaning Towards Atlanta

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Markkanen Scores 20 Points vs. Warriors

Lauri Markkanen finished Thursday’s 140-137 loss to the Warriors with 20 points (6-of-23 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), 14 rebounds, three assists, and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes. Markkanen got off to a brutal start in his final game before the All-Star break, shooting 1-of-11 from the field in the first half. He was better after halftime (5-of-12 FGs), which enabled him to hit the 20-point mark for the night. A 57.9% shooter from two for the season, Markkanen was 2-of-12 against the Warriors. He remains a 1st-round player for the season in 9-cat formats, so Thursday’s performance didn’t do much damage.

Young to Underdog Surgery

Trae Young will undergo surgery to repair the RCL in his left fifth finger and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Trae had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Orlando, but now he will remain sidelined until at least late March. That would leave only 11 games left in the season after he is set to be re-evaluated, so there is a chance that he doesn’t return this season, since Atlanta is currently 10th in the East and could slip out of the Play-In Tournament.

Dejounte Murray will be the team’s point guard for the rest of the year, with Kobe Bufkin and Patty Mills filling the void off the bench. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been starting when Dejounte or Trae is out, but since this is a long-term absence, he could remain in his role as the team’s sixth man. However, even if Garrison Mathews or Wesley Matthews starts, Bogi will be the one that benefits most in fantasy basketball.

Jazz vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Hawks last 5 overall

Under is 4-1 in Hawks last 5 games as a favorite

Over is 6-2 in Jazz last 8 road games

Over is 6-2 in Jazz last 8 games as an underdog

Jazz vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Take Atlanta. The Jazz are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall, is 1-5 against the number in their last six games as an underdog and are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Jazz vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS -3