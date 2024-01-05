Jazz vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The line in Friday night’s Jazz vs. Celtics matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET opened at 14 but has jumped to 14.5 in favor of Boston. Is that too many points to lay with the host Celtics? Or will they roll despite the Jazz winning seven out of their last 10 games heading into tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Utah Jazz (+14.5) at 562 Boston Celtics (-14.5); o/u 239

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Jazz vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Jazz DFS Spin

Lauri Markkanen finished Wednesday’s 154-148 overtime win over Detroit with 31 points (10-of-18 FGs, 7-of-8 FTs), seven rebounds, one block, and four 3-pointers in 38 minutes.

Markkanen didn’t provide any assists or defensive stats, but the points, rebounds, and percentages were there. Over the past two weeks, he’s averaged 24.2 points per game, shooting 51% from the field and nearly 92% from the foul line. The overall production during this stretch has been good for top 25 value in 8- and 9-cat formats, with Markkanen ranked 15th in the latter (per Basketball Monster). He’ll face more difficult tests to end the week as the Jazz begin their road trip with a back-to-back against the Celtics (Friday) and 76ers (Saturday).

Boston Celtics DFS Spin

Jayson Tatum dropped 30 points (10-of-21 FG, 8-of-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 127-123 loss to the Thunder. In Tuesday’s game against OKC, Tatum delivered a 30 and 13 double-double performance typical of his high standards. Despite this, Tatum finds himself outside of the top 25 in 9-cat leagues, a position that’s causing concern for managers who selected him in the first round. His current standing doesn’t reflect the level of performance expected from such a high-draft pick.

Tatum is averaging a solid 27 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on the season. This indicates that while he may not be meeting the lofty expectations set by his draft position, he’s still a significant contributor on the court.

Jazz vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Boston are 16-0 SU in their last 16 games at home.

Boston are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games at home.

Utah are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division division.

Utah are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games on the road.

Jazz vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take Utah. The Jazz covered in five out of their last seven games against the Celtics and are 5-1 at the betting window in their last six games at TD Garden. Utah is also 9-3 against the number in its last 12 games overall, covering in five out of its last seven road games as well.

On the other side, the Celtics are just 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Northwest Division. Dating back to last season, they’re also winless at the betting window in their last seven games played in the month of January.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +14.5