    Jazz vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Jazz vs. Bucks

    Is 10.5 too many points to lay in Monday night’s Jazz vs. Bucks matchup? Or will Milwaukee roll tonight as a double digit favorite when these two teams tip at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    535 Utah Jazz (+10.5) at 536 Milwaukee Bucks (-10.5); o/u 245.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2023

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Public Bettors Not Afraid to Lay Double Digits with Bucks

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Markanen Dominant in Recent Jazz Victory

    Lauri Markkanen recorded a game-high 33 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Saturday’s 120-109 win over the 76ers.

    Markkanen reached 30-plus points for the second time in his last three games. It was his highest scoring output since Nov. 19, when he tallied 38 points against the Suns, and his five three-point makes were his most since Dec. 26 against the Spurs. Over his last 10 games, Markkanen has averaged 24.6 points (51.0 percent shooting), 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31.9 minutes per game.

    Giannis Puts Together Another Monster Game for Bucks

    Giannis Antetokounmpo closed Saturday’s 112-108 loss to Houston with 48 points (16-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 15-21 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes. Antetokounmpo scored 40-plus points for the second straight game and has scored 30-plus points in six of his last seven appearances. The two-time MVP has 27 double-doubles on the year and has reached that mark or better in seven straight games. In January (four games), Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.0 points on 62.8 percent shooting, 15.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals over 37.8 minutes per game.

    Milwaukee are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Northwest Division

    Milwaukee are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games at home.

    Utah are 2-15 SU in their last 17 games played on a Monday when playing on the road.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Utah’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Central Division

    Jazz vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

    Take Utah. The Jazz are 30-11 against the spread in their last 41 games against the Bucks, who are just 2-5 against the number in their last seven games. The Jazz have also covered in five out of their last six road games, whereas the Bucks have dropped six out of their last eight games at the betting window when playing a Western Conference foe. Finally, Milwaukee is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games played in January.

    Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +10.5

