    NBA Articles

    Jazz vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Jazz vs. 76ers

    The line for Saturday night’s Jazz vs. 76ers matchup opened at 12.5 but has been bet down to 11.5, while the total sits at 238. What’s the smart play in this 7:30 p.m. ET from Philadelphia?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    505 Utah Jazz (+11.5) at 506 Philadelphia 76ers (-11.5); o/u 238

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2023

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    Jazz vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Utah Jazz DFS Spin

    Lauri Markkanen chipped in 17 points (7-of-16 FG, 1-of-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and two 3-pointers in Friday’s 126-97 loss to the Boston Celtics. Markkanen’s breakout is proving to be no fluke, as he continues his impressive run for the second consecutive year with the Utah Jazz.

    Currently ranked in the top 25 for 9-cat formats, Markkanen is a force to be reckoned with. In Friday’s match against the Boston Celtics, he managed to put up 17 points and grab 5 rebounds despite a blowout loss. At just 24 years old, Markkanen is not just a fleeting sensation; he’s shaping up to be a long-term powerhouse. His blend of scoring, rebounding, and efficiency makes him a steady presence and a crucial asset. Look for him to bounce back against the Sixers on Saturday.

    Philadelphia 76ers DFS Spin

    Joel Embiid played 36 minutes in Friday’s 128-92 loss to the Knicks. He accounted for 30 points (10-of-23 FGs, 9-of-12 FTs), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, three blocks, and one 3-pointer.

    Embiid needed two free throws after the outcome was no longer in doubt to extend his streak of games with at least 30 points to 15. Of greater importance were the nicks he picked up during the game. Embiid tweaked his right ankle on the game’s first possession, and he would later bang knees with Julius Randle. Embiid still managed to play 36 minutes, but don’t be surprised if he shows up on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Jazz.

    Utah is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Utah’s last 5 games

    Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Utah

    Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Utah

    Jazz vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The total has fallen under the total in seven out of Utah’s last 10 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia. The under is also 4-1 in the Jazz’s last five games overall and hit in six out of Utah’s last eight games played in the month of January.

    On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the 76ers’ last five games overall and hit in seven out of their last 10 games when playing at home against Utah.

    Jazz vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: UNDER 238

