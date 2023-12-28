Hornets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Charlotte Hornets remain in L.A. to face the Lakers on Thursday night at 10:30 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 13.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Hornets vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Charlotte Hornets are 7-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-16 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-18 ATS this season.

Hornets vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Charlotte Hornets (+13.5) at 546 Los Angeles Lakers (-13.5); o/u 227.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Hornets vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Charlotte Hornets Daily Fantasy Spin

Charlotte center Mark Williams is doubtful to play on Thursday due to a lower back contusion. Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in 19 starts this season. Hornets small forward Gordon Hayward will sit out Thursday with a left calf strain. The Butler alum is averaging 14.5 points per game in 2023.

Rookie small forward Brandon Miller missed the club’s last contest with a sprained right ankle, and he’s listed as questionable to play against the Lakers with that same ailment. Miller is averaging 14.6 points per contest in 31.4 minutes per game for the Hornets this year.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers forwards LeBron James (knee), Anthony Davis (ankle), and Cam Reddish (groin) are all officially listed as questionable to play against the Hornets on Thursday. James and Davis rank first and second on the team in scoring, respectively, this season.

Los Angeles power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) is probable to play against Charlotte on Thursday. Vanderbilt is one of the Lakers’ best defenders and is averaging 16.0 minutes per game primarily coming off the bench this year.

Hornets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Charlotte is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games.

Charlotte is 4-2 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Los Angeles is 5-6 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS with the rest advantage this season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

The over is 15-13 in Charlotte’s games this season.

The over is 16-16 in L.A.’s games this season.

In the last 9 games between the Hornets and the Lakers, the over is 6-3.

Hornets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The oddsmakers are inflating Charlotte’s lines of late. They are doing the same thing with Detroit and San Antonio. The difference is the Hornets actually have some good players and seem to have a coach with a plan. Charlotte’s last game was against the Clippers in L.A. and the Hornets covered the 11-point spread in their 113-104 loss. I could see this game playing out similarly.

The Lakers have been quietly struggling for the past two weeks. Los Angeles is 2-6 straight up since December 12th, and they are only 2-6 ATS in that same span. For the season, the Lakers are 5-8 ATS at home and 2-4 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest. They’ll be facing the Hornets at home on 2 days’ rest in this contest. In the past 6 games between these two teams, the final scoring margin has never been more than 11 points either way. I think that will happen for the seventh consecutive time on Thursday. I’m on the Hornets and the points in Los Angeles.

Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction: CHARLOTTE HORNETS +13.5