    NBA Articles

    Heat vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Heat vs. Thunder

    With the point spread sitting at 8.5 and the total at 224, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Heat vs. Thunder matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    571 Miami Heat (+8.5) at 572 Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5); o/u 224

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 8, 2024

    Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

    Heat vs. Thunder: Bettors Willing to Lay Points

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Adebayo Scores 18 Points vs. Pistons

    Bam Adebayo shot 8-of-17 from the field and 2-of-3 from the foul line in Tuesday’s win over Detroit, accumulating 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes. Adebayo was relatively quiet on Tuesday by the lofty standard he’s set. Yet he still recorded a full stat line and now provides top 50 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats.

    While he failed to score at least 20 points for a third straight game, Adebayo has exceeded that number in four of his last six. Tuesday’s results tightened things up in the East, with Miami being one of four teams (Orlando, New York, and Philadelphia are the others) with 26 losses. Adebayo and the Heat head to Dallas for a matchup with the Mavericks, the first of three games Miami plays to end Week 19.

    SGA Leads Thunder with 37 Points

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 37 points (13-of-23 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 128-120 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. SGA didn’t provide his typical well-rounded brilliance, but he did have his highest-scoring performance in nearly a month. He has now scored at least 30 points in eight of his last nine games, and he has scored in the low 30’s rather consistently.

    However, he was held to “just” 20 points in their last game, so this was a solid response to help them wrap up their road trip with a win. Their next four games will be at home, with games on Friday and Sunday to wrap up this week. There’s no reason to think that SGA won’t continue to dominate.

    Thunder are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall

    Heat are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 road games

    Thunder are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games following a road trip of 7 or more days

    Heat are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight up loss

    Heat vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 10-3-1 in the Thunder’s last 14 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 39-18-1 in their last 58 home games versus a team with a winning a record. On the other side, the over is 5-0 in the Heat’s last five games versus a team with a winning record.

    Heat vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: OVER 224

