Heat vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the underdog cash in Friday night’s Heat vs. Suns matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET? Or with the total sitting at 229.5, is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

577 Miami Heat (+4) at 578 Phoenix Suns (-4); o/u 229.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Heat vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that X% of public bettors are currently backing the X when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat DFS Spin

Jimmy Butler (right foot irritation) has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Suns. Butler will miss a third consecutive game and lacks a concrete timeline for return. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. should remain in the starting lineup, boosting his fantasy value. Jaquez will be worth rostering even after Butler is cleared to return.

Phoenix Suns DFS Spin

Kevin Durant (right hamstring strain) and Nassir Little (left knee soreness) are questionable for Friday’s game against the Heat.

Despite either being limited in practice (Durant) or absent (Little) on Thursday, both are questionable for Friday’s game. Durant’s status will be far more impactful, as his return would mean Chimezie Metu drops back to the bench. With KD available, Metu and Bol Bol would not offer much streaming value.

Heat vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Miami.

Phoenix are 2-13 ATS in their last 15 games when playing at home against Miami.

Miami are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Phoenix.

Miami are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Phoenix.

Heat vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. The Heat are 22-9 against the spread in in their last 31 games against the Suns and are 13-2 against the number in their last 15 games when playing on the road versus Phoenix. On the other side, the Suns are just 3-14 at the betting window in their last 17 games and are 2-10 against the number in their last 12 home games. Finally, Phoenix is just winless against the spread in its last six games against Eastern Conference foes and is 2-9 at the betting window in its last 11 games against a Southeast Division foe.

Heat vs. Suns Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +4