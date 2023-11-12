Heat vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Miami Heat from the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are listed as 1.0-point home underdogs and the total is at 221.5 points what is the smart bet from San Antonio? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Spurs prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Miami Heat (-1.0) at 542 San Antonio Spurs (+1.0); o/u 221.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Heat vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double in Miami’s 117-109 win versus the Hawks on Saturday. Adebayo scored 26 points and recorded 17 rebounds leading the short-handed Heat to victory in Atlanta. Jimmy Butler (personal) and Caleb Martin (knee) remain questionable for Sunday’s contest versus the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama each scored 29 points for San Antonio’s Friday night loss to the Timberwolves. The Spurs will look to snap a four-game losing streak as they face a tough matchup, with the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat coming into town.

Heat vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Heat are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against San Antonio.

San Antonio is 1-4 SU in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Heat vs. Spurs Prediction:

Miami grabbed a nice road win versus the Hawks on Saturday night without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin. The Spurs lost a closely contested game versus Minnesota on Friday.

Miami is extremely short handed at the moment, all five starters for Miami played over 30 minutes on Saturday night. While there is a possibility Butler and Martin return, it seems unlikely to me if they both missed last night contest. With that being said this feels like the perfect spot to back the Spurs, they are much better team at home and played fairly well on Friday night despite the loss. Spurs snap their losing streak Sunday night.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Spurs +1