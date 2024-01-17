Close Menu
    Heat vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Heat vs. Raptors

    With a 2-point line and a 226.5-point total, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Heat vs. Raptors matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    505 Miami Heat (-2) at 506 Toronto Raptors (+2); o/u 226.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    Heat vs. Raptors: Bettors Backing Road Favorite on Wednesday

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Herro Notches Second Double-Double

    Tyler Herro chipped in 29 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes during Monday’s 96-95 overtime win over Brooklyn. Herro registered his second double-double of the season, with his first coming Nov. 3 against the Wizards. He was second on the team in scoring behind Jimmy Butler and second in rebounding behind Bam Adebayo. Herro has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games, although he is shooting 39.4 percent from the field in January.

    Barnes Records Double-Double in Loss

    Scottie Barnes notched 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Monday’s 105-96 loss to Boston. Barnes didn’t have his best shooting outing Monday, though it was a game where most of the Raptors’ offense struggled against one of the best defenses in the NBA. However, Barnes still found a way to make his presence felt since he contributed in peripheral stats while also notching his first double-double since Dec. 29. Barnes is averaging 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game since the start of January.

    Raptors are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

    Heat are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite

    Raptors are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 1 days rest

    Heat vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Raptors’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog and has cashed in seven out of their last 10 games following an ATS loss.

    Heat vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: OVER 226.5

