Heat vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will New Orleans cover as a 3-point home favorite on Friday night when it hosts Miami at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a stronger bet in tonight’s Heat vs. Pelicans matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Miami Heat (+3) at 542 New Orleans Pelicans (-3); o/u 223

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Heat vs. Pelicans: Bettors Favoring New Orleans

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Butler Available to face Pelicans

Jimmy Butler (personal reasons) and Duncan Robinson (left shoulder sprain) will be available for Friday’s game against the Pelicans. Butler rejoined the Heat after missing the team’s final three games before the All-Star break due to a death in the family. While his minutes may be monitored, Butler will play enough to merit being slotted into active lineups. Robinson is expected to play with a protective sleeve on his shoulder and is a deep-league option, especially with Terry Rozier (knee) sidelined.

Jones Scores 17 in win over Houston

Herb Jones shot 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from the foul line in Thursday’s 127-105 win over Houston, scoring 17 points with five rebounds, four assists, six steals, and three 3-pointers in 37 minutes.

With Brandon Ingram sidelined Jones got the job done on both ends of the floor on Thursday. The third-year wing continues to shoot the ball well, supplementing his already exemplary efforts on the defensive end of the floor. Jones matched his career high with six steals and has provided top 25 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. He’s providing top-75 value for the season and can maintain that through the fantasy playoffs. Jones should be rostered in more than 59% of Yahoo leagues, especially by managers needing percentages and defensive production.

Heat vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Heat are 42-18 ATS in their last 60 games playing on 3 or more days rest

Pelicans are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 Friday games

Miami is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games overall

Heat are 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

Heat vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 19-7 in the Heat’s last 26 road games, is 21-6 in their last 27 games overall and is 5-1 in their last six games playing on three or more days of rest. The under is also 15-3 in Miami’s last 18 road games versus a team with a winning home record and is 12-2 in the Pelicans’ last 14 games played on a Friday.

Heat vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: UNDER 223