    NBA Articles

    Heat vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Heat vs. Pacers

    The Indiana Pacers will host the Miami Heat from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are listed as 2.0-point home favorites and the total at 227 points what is the smart play from Indy? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Pacers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    565 Miami Heat (+2.0) at 566 Indiana Pacers (-2.0); o/u 227

    5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    Heat vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Miami Heat DFS SPIN

    Miami defeated the Houston Rockets on April 5th. Jimmy Butler scored 22 points on 6/14 from the floor. The Heat look to gain ground on Indiana in what will be a big game for seeding in the Eastern conference standings.

    Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

    Indiana improved to 44-34 on the season after beating Thunder 126-112 on April 5th. TJ McConnell recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 16 points and recording 10 assists off the bench.

    The Heat are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against the Pacers.

    Indianapolis is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Heat vs. Pacers Prediction:

    Both teams look for consecutive victories on Sunday.

    Take Miami. This is an extremely important game for both teams as the Pacers currently hold a .5 game lead over Miami for the #6 seed. Avoiding the play-in tournament is the goal for both of these clubs with less than 5 games to go.

    I’ll back the more experienced team here, in what should be a close game throughout. The Heat have proven they perform in big games and come April time they play their highest level of basketball.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Heat +2

