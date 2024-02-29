Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Denver laying five points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 213.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Heat vs. Nuggets matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Miami Heat (+5) at 548 Denver Nuggets (-5); o/u 213.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 28, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Heat vs. Nuggets: Public Bettors Laying Points with Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Love Ruled out vs. Nuggets

Kevin Love (right heel bruise) has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Nuggets. Love was initially questionable after injuring his heel during the first half of Tuesday’s win over Portland. His absence should result in more minutes for Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith, neither of whom would be worth streaming in most fantasy leagues.

Jokic Tallies 14 Points vs. Kings

Nikola Jokic shot 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line in Wednesday’s win over Sacramento, tallying 14 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, and one blocked shot in 32 minutes. Facing the league leader in triple-doubles (Domantas Sabonis), Jokic recorded his 19th of the season in Wednesday’s victory. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has recorded one in four straight games, his longest streak of the season. Jokic didn’t score much on Wednesday, but that doesn’t matter much when you’re as impactful on the action as he is. Denver got him additional rest in the fourth quarter, which could benefit him when the Nuggets host the Heat on Thursday.

Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

The under is 12-4 in Nuggets last 16 overall

Under is 5-2 in Nuggets last 7 home games

The under is 22-6 in Heat last 28 overall

Under is 20-7 in Heat last 27 road games

Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. The Nuggets are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven home games, are 2-5 against the number in their last seven home games and have failed to cover in five out of their last seven home games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the Heat are a perfect 6-0 against the spread in their last six home games, are 5-0 against the number in their last five games as an underdog and are 10-1 at the betting window in their last 11 games overall.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +5