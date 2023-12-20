Close Menu
    Heat vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex Becker
    Heat vs. Magic

    The Miami Heat head to Orlando to face the Magic on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Heat cover the 5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Magic betting prediction.

    The Miami Heat are 15-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-16 ATS this season.

    The Orlando Magic are 16-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-8 ATS this season.

    Heat vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

    537 Miami Heat (+5) at 538 Orlando Magic (-5); o/u 219.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

    Amway Center, Orlando, FL

    Heat vs. Magic Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

    Heat small forward Jimmy Butler will sit out Wednesday’s game against the Magic with a left calf strain. Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for Miami this year. Miami rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. should see more minutes in Butler’s stead on Wednesday.

    Heat power forward Kevin Love is questionable with an illness for Wednesday’s road tilt with the Magic. Love is averaging 9.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 19.2 minutes per contest for Miami this season.

    Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

    Magic point guard Markelle Fultz won’t be available for Wednesday’s home date with the Heat. He’s working his way back from left knee tendinitis. Fultz is averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 assists per contest in 5 games of action for Orlando this year.

    Orlando shooting guard Joe Ingles is questionable with a left ankle sprain for Wednesday’s game. The Australian national is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 assists per game in 18.2 minutes per contest off the bench in 2023.

    Orlando is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Miami.

    Miami is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

    Orlando is 6-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.

    Miami is 5-6 ATS as an underdog this season.

    Heat vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

    The biggest story of this game is the absence of Miami’s Jimmy Butler. Butler is third on the team in scoring, fourth in rebounding, and first in assists this year. His defense, leadership, and ability to score in crunch time mean he is the Heat’s most crucial player. To that end, Miami is 1-3 straight up without him this season, and they’ve only averaged 107.0 points per game in those contests. That figure would rank 29th in the league over a full season.

    Orlando has been one of the best clubs against the number all season. The Magic are 5-3 ATS after a loss this season and 8-1 ATS as a favorite this year. Orlando is 10-2 ATS at home this season, which is the third-best mark in the league. What’s more, the Magic are 3-1 ATS in division games and 11-6 ATS in conference games this season. The public is leaning toward Miami in this game, but I’m not. I’m laying the points with Orlando at home on Wednesday night.

    Heat vs. Magic Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -5   

