Heat vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Public bettors love New York in Saturday afternoon’s Heat vs. Knicks matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET. That said, is there a smarter bet on the board when these two teams clash at Madison Square Garden today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Miami Heat (+4.5) at 504 New York Knicks (-4.5); o/u 218

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Heat vs. Knicks: Public Bettors All Over Home Favorite Tonight

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Adebayo Records Double-Double with 15 Points, 15 Rebounds

Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double on Wednesday with 15 points (4-of-13 FGs, 7-of-11 FTs), 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks in a 105-96 loss to the Grizzlies. Bam struggled with his shot in this game, which led to both a poor field goal percentage and a poor free throw percentage.

Despite that, he was still able to make a huge impact on this game. He set a season-high for blocks, had at least 15 rebounds for the seventh time this season and tied his second-highest assist output of the season. Despite a mixed bag performance in this game, Bam has had a spectacular season. He is averaging career-highs in both points and rebounds, and his assists are the highest that they have been since the 2020-21 season. They host Boston on Thursday, so we’ll see if Bam can get his shot back on track.

Randle Nets 17 in win over Denver

Julius Randle finished Thursday’s 122-84 win over Denver with 17 points (7-of-15 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer in 30 minutes.

Randle and the Knicks were in control from the start on Thursday, with New York recording its seventh wire-to-wire win. Randle scored fewer than 20 points in three of his last six games, but his biggest issue remains turnovers. Over the past two weeks, he’s averaged 4.0 per game, which is why he’s an 11th-round player during this stretch. By comparison, Randle’s provided 5th-round value in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks. Randle only had two turnovers on Thursday, a step in the right direction.

Heat vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Knicks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite

Heat are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 road games

Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Heat are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Heat vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. As you can see from the trends above, the Heat stink ATS and the Knicks have been sound. So if you want to back the home favorite today at MSG, don’t let me stand in your way.

However, the under has even more value. The under is 16-5 in the Knicks’ last 21 games, is a perfect 8-0 in their last eight home games and is 11-1 in their last 12 games when they’re listed as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 7-1 in the Heat’s last eight games, is 20-8 in their last 28 road games and is 5-2 in their last seven games when they’re listed as the underdog.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: UNDER 218