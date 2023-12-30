Heat vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Utah Jazz will host the Miami Heat at the Delta Center at 5:00p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Heat are listed as 1.5-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 228.5 points, what is the best bet from Salt Lake City? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Jazz prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Miami Heat (-1.5) at 568 Utah Jazz (+1.5); o/u 228.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Heat vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

Tyler Herro scored 26 points on 10/18 from the floor in Miami’s 12-point road victory versus Golden State on Thursday night. The Heat have now won four straight games. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry remain questionable for Saturday’s contest.

Utah Jazz DFS SPIN

Utah dropped to 13-19 after losing to New Orleans on the road 112-105 on December 28th. Lauri Markkanen recorded a double-double in the loss, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Colin Sexton also added 26 points. The Jazz will look to bounce back Saturday at home.

Heat vs. Jazz Betting Trends

Miami is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Heat are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus Utah.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 home games for the Jazz.

Heat vs. Jazz Prediction:

The Heat look for their fifth straight victory, while the Jazz look to bounce back from Thursday’s loss.

Take Utah in this one. Miami is playing some good basketball; however, I think the injuries finally catch up to them in this one. As of writing this Jimmy Butler and Jaime Jaquez are both listed as questionable, I don’t think the Heat rush back Butler from his calf injury and Jaquez (Illness) likely won’t be 100% if he does end up playing. Utah has been good at home this season with an 8-5 record and after Miami played Golden State on Thursday and now traveling to Salt Lake City. This feels like a bad spot all around for Miami.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Jazz +1.5

