Heat vs. Hornets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number has moved slightly in favor of the over, is the under the best bet in Monday night’s Heat vs. Hornets matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Miami Heat (-4) at 544 Charlotte Hornets (+4); o/u 223.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Heat vs. Hornets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat DFS Spin

Bam Adebayo (left hip contusion), Tyler Herro (right ankle sprain) and Haywood Highsmith (lower back contusion) will all remain sidelined for Monday’s matchup with the Hornets.

The Heat will continue to be without all three players. That means that Orlando Robinson and Caleb Martin will continue to start. Both have been excellent streaming options, though Robinson’s minutes were limited in their last game. Duncan Robinson should also remain in the starting unit with Herro out, though Herro has been sidelined for most of the season, so that won’t be a dramatic change to their rotation.

Charlotte Hornets DFS Spin

Terry Rozier tallied 21 points (7-of-15 FGs, 5-of-5 FTs), two rebounds, 13 assists, and two 3-pointers in 40 minutes in Friday’s 119-116 win over the Raptors. Staring at point guard in place of the injured LaMelo Ball for the fifth consecutive game, Rozier matched his season-high with 13 assists. He’s scored 20 or more in four straight games, and just as encouraging for fantasy managers, Scary Terry has kept the turnovers down.

Counting his two on Friday, Rozier has 11 over the last five games while racking up 45 assists. He’s ranked 41st in 9-cat per-game value over the previous two weeks per Basketball Monster and is closing in on top 50 value for the season. With Ball set to be re-evaluated in a week, Rozier stands to get at least four more games of extended run at point guard, which is good news for managers who have him rostered.

Heat vs. Hornets NBA Betting Trends

Miami is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games when playing Charlotte

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Miami’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Charlotte

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Charlotte’s last 5 games when playing at home against Miami

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Charlotte’s last 5 games at home

Heat vs. Hornets NBA Prediction:

Take the under, which is 26-10 in the Hornets’ last 36 games when playing at home against the Heat. That includes a mark of 4-1 in the last five such meetings and a record of 14-6 in the last 20 Heat-Hornets meetings in Charlotte. The under is also 5-2 in the Heat’s last seven road games and has hit in five out of Charlotte’s last seven games played in the month of December.

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Prediction: UNDER 223.5