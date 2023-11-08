Heat vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

League’s worst record Memphis hosts the Miami Heat tonight. Ja Morant and Steven Adams absences have shown to be detrimental. The Heat have had a slow start to the year. As both teams work back towards better basketball matchup analysis will locate value bets.
Game Matchup & Betting Odds
569 Miami Heat (-1 111) v. 570 Memphis Grizzlies (+1 -109); o/u 218.5
8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 8th, 2023
FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
Heat vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information
Our NBA Public Betting page indicates that 86% of point line bets are placed on the Heat. Check the webpage as often as possible for updated data.
Miami Heat DFS Spin
Tyler Herro is averaging 25.3 PPG on 44.6% shooting. In road games his average PPG is up to 28.3. The Heat have lost every road game this season. Only once this year has Tyler Herro scored less than twenty points.
Memphis Grizzlies DFS Spin
Desmond Bane has been in charge of the back court to begin the season. He has scored 30 three times this season. Usage rate has been a career high around 30.6%.
Heat vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends
The totals have gone OVER in 3 of Grizzlies’ last 5 games
Grizzlies are 1-3 in their road games against the spread
Heat are 0-5 in their last 5 games against the spread
Miami is 1-2 in its road games against the spread
Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction:
Memphis injuries have thinned out the Memphis front court. Jimmy Butler’s game status is still questionable. But even if he is out, expect Miami to go big and lean on Jaren Jackson. Even with Miami’s slow start and injuries I trust their depth more. Coming off a big win against the Lakers I expect that focus to carry over.
NBA Betting Prediction: (Miami Heat, -1 -111)