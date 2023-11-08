    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Heat vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Heat vs. Grizzlies

    League’s worst record Memphis hosts the Miami Heat tonight. Ja Morant and Steven Adams absences have shown to be detrimental. The Heat have had a slow start to the year. As both teams work back towards better basketball matchup analysis will locate value bets.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    569 Miami Heat (-1 111)  v. 570 Memphis Grizzlies (+1 -109); o/u 218.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 8th, 2023

    FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

    Heat vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting page indicates that 86% of point line bets are placed on the Heat. Check the webpage as often as possible for updated data.

    Miami Heat DFS Spin

    Tyler Herro is averaging 25.3 PPG on 44.6% shooting. In road games his average PPG is up to 28.3. The Heat have lost every road game this season. Only once this year has Tyler Herro scored less than twenty points.

    Memphis Grizzlies DFS Spin

    Desmond Bane has been in charge of the back court to begin the season. He has scored 30 three times this season. Usage rate has been a career high around 30.6%.

    The totals have gone OVER in 3 of Grizzlies’ last 5 games

    Grizzlies are 1-3 in their road games against the spread

    Heat are 0-5 in their last 5 games against the spread

    Miami is 1-2 in its road games against the spread

    Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction:

    Memphis injuries have thinned out the Memphis front court. Jimmy Butler’s game status is still questionable. But even if he is out, expect Miami to go big and lean on Jaren Jackson. Even with Miami’s slow start and injuries I trust their depth more. Coming off a big win against the Lakers I expect that focus to carry over.  

    NBA Betting Prediction: (Miami Heat, -1 -111)

