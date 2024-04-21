Heat vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat at 1:00p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The Celtics are listed as 14.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 209 points, what is the smart play for Game 1 from Boston? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

581 Miami Heat (+14.0) at 582 Boston Celtics (-14.0); o/u 209

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday April 21, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Heat vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

Miami defeated the Chicago Bulls 112-91 in the play-in game on Friday night to clinch the #8 seed. Tyler Herro had a huge night, recording 24 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. The Heat will look to take down the #1 Celtics for the second consecutive year.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

The Celtics finished the season 64-18 after closing out the regular season by defeating Washington 132-122 on April 14th. Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 38 points in the win for Washington. Pritchard could play a pivotal role off the bench for the Celtics as the playoffs begin Sunday.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Miami is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Celtics are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus the Heat.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 home games for Miami.

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction:

Take Miami in the first half. All of the pressure in this series is clearly going to be on Boston. The Heat are undermanned and don’t have the talent the Celtics do, but always find a way to compete. Boston has had a week off, while Miami should be in a better groove after just playing on Friday. I don’t think Miami will be able to hang around for the entire 48 minutes, however I do like them to keep it close in the 1st half.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Heat 1st half +8