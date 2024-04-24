Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Heat vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Heat vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat from TD Garden at 7:00p.m. ET on Wednesday evening. The Heat are listed as 14.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 204.5 points, what is the best bet from Boston? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Celtics prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    517 Miami Heat (+14.5) at 518 Boston Celtics (-14.5); o/u 204.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    Heat vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Miami Heat DFS SPIN

    The Heat lost game 114-94 on Sunday afternoon from Boston. Bam Adebayo scored 24 points on 10/18 from the floor. The Heat will need another big game from Bam if the Heat want to keep it close.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Boston took game one by 20 points against Miami. Jayson Tatum recorded a triple-double in the victory. The Celtics look to continue their dominance against the #8 seed Miami Heat.

    Heat are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Celtics are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus the Heat.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 home games for Boston.

    Heat vs. Celtics Prediction:

    Take Miami. This is a lot of points for a playoff game, especially against the resilient Heat. Eric Spolestra will make adjustments from game one and have his team ready to go for game two. Miami will be undermanned, but they are capable of hanging around in this game.  

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Miami +14.5

