Heat vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Miami Heat will travel to Boston to the face the Celtics from TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. The Celtics are listed as 9.0-point home favorites, and the total is sitting at 217.0 what is the smart bet from Boston? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Miami Heat (+9.0) at 542 Boston Celtics (-9.0); o/u 217.0

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Heat vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love both recorded double-doubles in the Miami’s opening night win against the Pistons. Bam Adebayo led all Heat in scoring with 22 points, however it was a balanced offensive attack, as five different players recorded at least 10 points.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

Jason Tatum and newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis led the way for Boston in their road victory versus the Knicks. Tatum finished the game with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Porzingis scored 30 points, while grabbing 8 boards. The Celtics will look to improve from behind the three-point line when they return home, after finishing 12/39 (31%) from the Garden.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Miami is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games against Boston.

The Celtics are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games versus Miami.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 games in this matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction:

An early season rematch of the Eastern Conference finals, where the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics. Both teams narrowly escaped in their openers the Heat defeated the Pistons by one and the Celtics had a late rally to beat the Knicks by four.

I don’t love looking back at last season especially since rosters and implications are much different. However, for the Celtics who were on the team last year they have had this game marked on their calendars for months now after being eliminated by Miami in game 7 at TD Garden.

Boston has the better roster and greatly improved in the offseason. Now Boston gets another crack at Miami with the additions of Porzingis and Holliday in the home opener on a Friday night. This feels like the perfect early season spot to back Boston. The Celtics will be locked in for this contest and inflict some revenge on the Heat.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Celtics -9.0