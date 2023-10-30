Heat vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Milwaukee listed as 5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 223.5 points, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Heat vs. Bucks matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Miami Heat (+5) at 518 Milwaukee Bucks (-5); o/u 223.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 30, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Heat vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat DFS Spin

Nikola Jovic played 21 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Timberwolves, accounting for eight points (3-of-6 FGs), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers. With Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love getting the night off, as it was Miami’s second game in as many nights, Jovic and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. moved into the starting lineup. Jovic led the Heat in rebounds, the only player to record more than five on the night, while Jaquez produced a line of seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one 3-pointer in 18 minutes. While Jovic and Jaquez can have value as streamers on nights when Butler and/or Love rest, neither should be rostered in most leagues when the Heat rotation is whole.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS Spin

Damian Lillard shot 2-of-12 from the field in Sunday’s loss to the Hawks, scoring six points with four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two 3-pointers in 29 minutes.

A few nights removed from closing out the 76ers, Lillard had a rough go of it against the Hawks. A fourth-quarter 3-pointer was all that kept this from being the worst scoring effort of his career, and Lillard’s turnover count matched his point total. The good thing is that he won’t have to wait long to redeem himself, as Lillard and the Bucks will host the Heat on Monday. Given the offseason tumult, that will be an interesting matchup for both teams. The Bucks play three games in Week 2, and there’s no need for fantasy managers who have Lillard rostered to panic.

Heat vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games when playing Milwaukee

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games when playing Miami

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games when playing at home against Miami

Heat vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which has now cashed in all five of the previous five meetings between these two teams. If you expand the trend further, the over is 11-3 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams. When Milwaukee has hosted Miami, the over is a perfect five-for-five in the last five meetings between these two teams, as well as 9-3 the last 12 times these two teams have met at Fiserv Forum.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: OVER 223.5